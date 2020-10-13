YOU COIN (YOU) Market Cap Reaches $3.36 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $908,747.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00273356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00099252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.26 or 0.01471018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00154673 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

