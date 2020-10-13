YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

YRCW has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on YRC Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.83.

YRCW opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $283.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.40. YRC Worldwide has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YRCW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 68.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in YRC Worldwide by 22.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 1,136.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YRC Worldwide (YRCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.