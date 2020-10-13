Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) to announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.88 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.16 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,997,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $520,948,106.46. Insiders sold a total of 7,751,124 shares of company stock worth $559,823,424 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

