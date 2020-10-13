Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.88 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 1.74%.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $36,090,000.00. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $431,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,922,730.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,751,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,823,424 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 165.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

