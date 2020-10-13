Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will report $10.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.79 billion. Progressive reported sales of $9.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $41.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.43 billion to $42.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.54 billion to $49.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Progressive.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.22. The company had a trading volume of 46,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.32. Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $101.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,591 shares of company stock worth $10,012,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 82,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $1,745,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.