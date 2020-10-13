Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.65. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern First Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $57,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 230,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 11.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 64,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFST stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.43. 9,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,572. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

