Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTGT. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. 4,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 180,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $6,042,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 8,567 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $341,480.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 614,962 shares of company stock valued at $23,019,109. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TechTarget by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TechTarget by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 36,782 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 15.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 45.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

