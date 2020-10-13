Zacks: Analysts Expect Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

CELC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Celcuity by 44.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 196.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Celcuity by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 141,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELC traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,883. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.78.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

