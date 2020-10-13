Zacks: Analysts Expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.97. 367,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,752. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 229.70 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $510,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $363,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,750 shares of company stock worth $1,629,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth about $117,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

