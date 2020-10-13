Zacks: Analysts Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. Limoneira posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMNR shares. BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $43,627.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 42.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter worth $163,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.91. 42,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.64 million, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.99. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

