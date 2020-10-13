Zacks: Analysts Expect Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Q2 also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.53.

QTWO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,237. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average is $84.66.

In other Q2 news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 27,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $2,601,785.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 79,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $918,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,667,454.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,704 shares of company stock valued at $36,772,811 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Q2 by 23.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.