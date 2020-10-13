Zacks: Analysts Expect SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaChange International.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on SeaChange International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 204.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 96.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 7,894.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 47.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. 31.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SeaChange International stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.84. 3,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,249. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.