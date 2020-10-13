Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.14. Coty posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $560.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on COTY shares. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,192,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,773,977. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,864.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

