Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $939.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTH. Bank of America increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.22.

NYSE:MTH traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $117.06.

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 24,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $2,522,298.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 31.0% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

