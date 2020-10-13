Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.17. Avid Technology reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVID shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,078. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $394.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.12. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 204,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 44.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 223,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Avid Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

