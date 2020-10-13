Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Cadence Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Cadence Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 36,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.98. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

