Zacks: Brokerages Expect Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Docusign also reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.69.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $231.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 0.90. Docusign has a 52-week low of $61.68 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.24 and its 200 day moving average is $166.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $1,119,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,215,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total value of $3,215,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Docusign by 10.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Docusign by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

