Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Hold

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

CNCE stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,321. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,108.62% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 60,764 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 73,780 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

