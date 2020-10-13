Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) to Hold

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CXDO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Crexendo from a “d-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Crexendo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

CXDO traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.50. 34,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,568. Crexendo has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $83.47 million, a P/E ratio of 91.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Crexendo had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anil K. Puri sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo sold 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $1,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,000 over the last ninety days. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

