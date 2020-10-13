Zacks Investment Research Lowers Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) to Sell

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

ESTA stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.03. 75,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,135. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 52.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

