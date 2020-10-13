Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) to Hold

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Flowers Foods have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company has been gaining from increased demand amid coronavirus-led higher at-home consumption. Also, favorable price/mix has been a driver. These factors along with continued strength in DKB, Nature’s Own, Canyon Bakehouse and Wonder brands aided its second-quarter 2020 performance and led to a raised view. During the quarter, earnings and sales increased year over year and beat the consensus mark, largely due to gains from branded retail sales. However, the coronavirus outbreak marred the company’s foodservice business. During the second quarter, non-retail and other sales dropped 15.8% thanks to adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on foodservice customers. Also, escalated materials, labor, supplies and other production expenses are a concern.”

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

FLO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.92. 2,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,187. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 204.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,029,000 after buying an additional 1,472,327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 33.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,310,000 after buying an additional 816,023 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,725,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after buying an additional 697,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 188.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 954,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,589,000 after buying an additional 623,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 204.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after buying an additional 580,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

