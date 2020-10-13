Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.11.

NYSE GFI opened at $12.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 949,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 475,052 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

