Zacks Investment Research Lowers Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.