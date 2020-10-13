Zacks Investment Research Lowers Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.06.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $201.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.24. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 2.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,778,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 144,962 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 315,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

