Zacks Investment Research Lowers TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Hold

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

TCBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of TCBK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. 4,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,324. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.68.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,718.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

