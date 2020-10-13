Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) to Buy

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Auris Medical stock remained flat at $$0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. 89,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,689. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.22. Auris Medical has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Auris Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

