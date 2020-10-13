Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to “Buy”

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,754. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

