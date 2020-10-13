Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of GWB opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, EVP Douglas Richard Bass acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,152.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Pallas Grieb bought 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,120 shares of company stock valued at $384,894 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth $156,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth $160,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $311,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

