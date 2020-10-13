Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ABN Amro upgraded KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

VOPKY stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.39.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

