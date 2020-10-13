Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) to Hold

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sysco’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Though the company is bearing the brunt of coronavirus-led hurdles, it has been focused on utilizing its sales team to boost additional businesses and prepare for the return of demand in the food-away-from-home channel. To this end, the company’s transformation initiatives are quite noteworthy. Sysco is also helping its restaurant partners to reshape the business, as per the current landscape. Incidentally, soft volumes in the food-away-from-home channel have been a deterrent due to increased social distancing. This was witnessed in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein top and bottom lines deteriorated year over year. Sales were hurt by temporary pandemic-led closures. Also, food cost inflation in the U.S. Foodservice unit and currency woes have been limiting factors.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.90.

SYY stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.83. 27,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,788. SYSCO has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. FMR LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,106,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in SYSCO by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,988,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,669,000 after acquiring an additional 869,339 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,692,000 after acquiring an additional 768,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after buying an additional 703,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

