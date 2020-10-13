Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRCA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

VRCA opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $223.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.28.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Craig Ballaron acquired 5,228 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $47,888.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,888.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 108,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $695,485.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 158,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,941. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 489,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.