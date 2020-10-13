Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.43

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 2291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zafgen stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,529 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 2.95% of Zafgen worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

