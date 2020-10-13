Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Zalando to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Zalando from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Main First Bank upgraded Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.28 and a beta of 1.73. Zalando has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

