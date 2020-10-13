Zcoin (XZC) Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.37 or 0.00038409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $48.52 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,382.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.02 or 0.03329707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.79 or 0.02220818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00437656 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.01119975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00618228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00046990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,097,106 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

