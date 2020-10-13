ZelCash (ZEL) Price Tops $0.0370 on Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002934 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

