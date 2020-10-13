ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZIX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $6.65 on Friday. ZIX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $379.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.52 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 10.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ZIX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ZIX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 175,589 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

