Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.1% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.26. 11,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,961. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.