Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZM. Stephens reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $364.42.

ZM stock opened at $491.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.22 and its 200-day moving average is $258.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a PE ratio of 630.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $529.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total value of $1,877,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.96, for a total value of $17,743,373.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,846,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,426 shares of company stock valued at $106,030,046. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

