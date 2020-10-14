$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.04). Terex reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Vertical Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $23.68 on Friday. Terex has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley purchased 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $94,624 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Terex by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 49,561 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

