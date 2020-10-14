$0.25 EPS Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.37. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $146.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,104,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,688,000 after acquiring an additional 231,975 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 28,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBLK stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

