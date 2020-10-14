-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. Warrior Met Coal posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 134.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,358,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 85,035 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 187.3% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,965,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,242,000 after buying an additional 1,281,079 shares during the last quarter.

HCC opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $786.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.92. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $23.73.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

