$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.37 million.

CVCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 4,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Musson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,456 shares of company stock valued at $224,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.70.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

