$0.61 EPS Expected for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.55.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $116.77 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $117.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,295,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,569 shares of company stock valued at $15,402,667. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

