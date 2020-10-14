0xBitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $564,507.10 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000863 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $564,507.10 and approximately $1.63 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $561.30 or 0.04922344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00053118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

