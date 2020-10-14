1,012 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

