12,016 Shares in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the second quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTY opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th.

