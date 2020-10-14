121,299 Shares in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 121,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.23% of Emergent Biosolutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at $1,419,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director George A. Joulwan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $744,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,548.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $883,689.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,562 shares of company stock worth $13,494,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

EBS stock opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.40. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average is $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

