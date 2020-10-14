12,613 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3,637.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 190,219 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Northern Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Northern Trust by 231.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84,383 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Northern Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 52,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $79.89. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

