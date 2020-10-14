1,396 Shares in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $227,091,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,239,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,233,000 after purchasing an additional 870,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,038,000 after purchasing an additional 662,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,052.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after purchasing an additional 453,148 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $156.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $160.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

