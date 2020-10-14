140166 Upgrades Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to “Positive”

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by investment analysts at 140166 from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. 140166’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Steven Madden stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Steven Madden by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

